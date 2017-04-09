The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

No more Modi rants, Congress will criticise policies

The Antony Committee report had categorically said that the Congress was being viewed as “pro-minority” and “anti-Hindu”.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After being routed in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is set to change its gameplan by not going after PM Narendra Modi and shedding its “pro-minority” image.

The party intends to play the role of a “constructive Opposition” by “attacking wrong policies of the government and not individuals.”

A senior leader said that the party has been targeting Mr Modi on several issues, but he has only been growing from strength to strength. “It’s time we learnt from our mistakes,” he said.

The Congress which was desperate to join hands with the Samajwadi Party to consolidate the Muslim vote bank in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that the move did not go down well with the voters from the majority community.

Therefore, the party would now pursue the principle of Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava — equality of all religions.

It may be recalled that after the electoral debacle in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had setup a committee under senior leader A.K. Antony to look into the reasons for the defeat. The Antony Committee report had categorically said that the Congress was being viewed as “pro-minority” and “anti-Hindu”. This report was submitted in October 2014, but the Congress did not pay heed to it. A school of thought in Congress favours Mr Gandhi embarking on a “temple darshan spree.”

As far as Prime Minister Modi, a senior leader pointed out, “Despite our rant, Mr Modi has been growing from strength to strength.”

While the electoral prospects continue to be grim for the party, the Congress is expected to go in for an organisation reshuffle.

