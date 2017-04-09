The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Bypolls for 10 Assembly segments in 8 states begin

ANI
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 8:19 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 8:19 am IST

All the polling stations have been declared as either 'sensitive' or 'hyper-sensitive' keeping in mind threats perceptions.

Voting underway for Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Voting underway for Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Polling for by-election of Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and ten Assembly constituencies in eight states is being held on Sunday.

Nine candidates are in fray for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where more than 1,500 polling stations have been set up for nearly 12.61 lakh voters. Internet services have also been shut down ahead of the polling.

All the polling stations have been declared as either 'sensitive' or 'hyper-sensitive' keeping in mind threats perceptions.

Meanwhile, voting for the by-election to the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat in New Delhi is underway.

This election is being seen as a litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won 67 seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly.

In Madhya Pradesh, polling for by-election of the Bandhavgarh Assembly seat in Umaria district and Ater segment of Bhind is currently underway.

In Himachal Pradesh, polling is taking place for Bhoranj seat.

In West Bengal, voters will be using their right to elect their representative for Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat.

In Assam, polling is being held for Dhemaji constituency is underway.

In Rajasthan, polling is being held for Dholpur Assembly. Here voters will exercise their franchise through VVPAT machines for the first time.

In Karnataka, voters are electing their representatives for Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly segments.

In Jharkhand, polling is also taking place for Litiparah Assembly seat on Sunday.

The counting will take place on April 13 for all these seats.

Tags: lok sabha, bypolls, delhi assembly, evm machine
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

