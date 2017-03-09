The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

India, Politics

Do we bar everyone from airports to stop hijack, quips Civil Aviation Minister

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 2:20 pm IST

Raju also said what was relevant for security at one point of time might become irrelevant on another occasion.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (Photo: File)
 Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a dig at the CISF's insistence on stamping hand baggage for security, Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has quipped that the best way to check hijack is to bar everyone from entering the airport.

Stressing on the need to move with the times on security measures and keep them "non-obtrusive and meaningful", he said the best security would be not allowing anyone to come to airports as that would ensure "there will never be a hijack but there won't be any civil aviation activity either".

Raju said the "CISF is a police force" and it is the BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) that sets aviation security standards that everybody ultimately has to follow.

Talking to select media after an event on Wednesday, Raju said "an impractical security thing" can be another problem.

He quickly added however that the CISF, which is responsible for security at major airports, would also voice their experiences and it is "better to be safe than to be sorry".

The BCAS, which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, had issued a circular on February 23 to immediately do away with the practice of putting security stamp on the hand baggage tags at seven major airports in the country.

However, the decision had to be deferred following security concerns raised by the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

In the first official comments from the Ministry on this issue, Raju said everybody has to follow BCAS when it comes to aviation security standards.

"One is that security things are fixed by BCAS and everybody implements them. BCAS sets the standards. There will be people who think this is needed and there will be people who think it won't be needed but ultimately everybody has to follow BCAS," the Civil Aviation Minister said in New Delhi.

He said, "Safety and security cannot be compromised but security should be non-obtrusive and meaningful. Otherwise commercial activity will not happen. This is what it is."

The decision to stay the BCAS order related to stamping of hand baggage was taken on March 2 during a high-level meeting between Civil Aviation and Home Ministries.

Noting that civil aviation works on a very different footing, Raju said what was relevant for security at one point of time might become irrelevant on another occasion.

"Security world over is a mix between manpower and technology... What was thought of not as threat at some point of time becomes a threat at some point of time," he added.

In a lighter vein, he said, "The best kind of security is not to allow anyone to come to airports. There will never be a hijack but there won't be any civil aviation activity either. They have to find a balance."

Tags: ashok gajapathi raju, bureau of civil aviation security, central industrial security force, civil aviation ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

2

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

3

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

4

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

5

Viral ad for Swachh Bharat shatters gender stereotypes

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham