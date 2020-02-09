Sunday, Feb 09, 2020 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Security outside EVM 'strong room' in Delhi beefed up

ANI
Counting of the votes will be on February 11

ANI photo
 ANI photo

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Delhi Assembly polls are kept under tight security, in the 'Strong Room' located at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya in Gol Market.

Voting for Delhi Assembly elections took place on Saturday with voters turnout well short of the 2015 election mark.

Counting of the votes will be on February 11.

Earlier, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain had said the Delhi elections took place peacefully and smoothly.

