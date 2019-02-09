WB Cong Prez Somendra Nath Mitra says no alliance with TMC

Out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, TMC had won 34 seats in the 2014 General elections while Congress has four.

According to Somendra Nath Mitra, Rahul had said in the meeting, ‘If there is an alliance with dignity, it (alliance) will be there, otherwise, there won't be one. There won't be any alliance with TMC, this is final.’ (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: West Bengal Congress President Somendra Nath Mitra on Saturday ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders, Mitra said, nobody from the party, including its workers, wanted an alliance with TMC.

According to Mitra, Rahul had said in the meeting “if there is an alliance with dignity, it (alliance) will be there, otherwise, there won't be one. There won't be any alliance with TMC, this is final.”

Out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, TMC spearheaded by its chief Mamata Banerjee had won 34 seats in the 2014 General elections.

Currently, there are four Congress Lok Sabha Members of Parliament in West Bengal.