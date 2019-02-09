HD Kumaraswamy shares ‘audio’ of BSY wooing JD-S MLA

Kumaraswamy also wrote to Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar claiming that the BJP is seriously trying to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

Bengaluru: On a day of fast paced developments, Karnataka chief minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday presented the Budget in the legislature and soon after created a sensation of sorts by releasing an “audio tape” of state BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa purportedly trying to persuade the son of JD(S) MLA to convince his father to switch sides.

Apparently, the person heard in the “audio clip” also names the Speaker, a judge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

Soon the chief minister released the “audio clip”, the Speaker questioned its authenticity.

“I will not allow anyone to drag in or use my name. I do not know who spoke in the audio. I am sure it is not Mr Yeddyurappa’s voice,” he said.

Mr Kumaraswamy alleged that Mr Yeddyu-rappa met Gurumitkal MLA Naganagouda Kundakal’s son, Sharanagouda Kundakal, at a government guest house in Devadurga on Wednesday.