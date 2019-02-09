China ‘opposes’ PM visit to Arunachal, says ‘don't complicate boundary issue’

MEA reacted sharply to China's remarks, saying the state of Arunachal is ‘integral and inalienable part’ of India.

The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Beijing/New Delhi: China’s foreign ministry on Saturday condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, also claimed by China, saying it “firmly opposed” activities of Indian leaders in the region, asserting that it has never recognised the sensitive border state and the Indian leadership should refrain from any action that may "complicate the boundary question."

In New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply to China's remarks, saying the state of Arunachal Pradesh is an "integral and inalienable part" of India. "Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other parts of India. This consistent position has been conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions," the MEA spokesperson said in a statement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in response to a question on Modi's visit said, "China's position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut. The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary."

“China urges the Indian side to bear in mind the common interests of the two countries, respect the interests and concerns of the Chinese side, cherish the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations, and refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question," she said in her reaction posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

China claims the north-eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet. India and China have so far held 21 rounds of talks to resolve the border dispute.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China routinely objects to Indian leaders visiting Arunachal Pradesh to highlight its stand.

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met several times last year to give impetus to the trade discussions between the two countries. But progress, according to Indian government officials and representatives of various Indian trade bodies, has been extremely slow.