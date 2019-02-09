Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked by mob, no injury

A group of about 100 men tried to stop Mr Kejriwal’s car and attacked it with sticks.

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s car was attacked on Friday by a mob armed with sticks when he was on his way to Narela in Outer Delhi for an event.

The incident occurred when Mr Kejriwal was on his way to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies

After the attack, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Delhi Police on Twitter and said, “If @DelhiPolice cannot protect a chief minister then how will they protect the common man? Does this happen in any Indian state where CM is attacked repeatedly and the Police fails to act???”

In another tweet, AAP shared a video of the incident and alleged that the BJP was behind the attack.