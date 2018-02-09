Uproar in Rajya Sabha over PM Modi’s remark

Proceedings adjourned twice over Renuka row, special status to Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon, the issue of grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh was raised by the Opposition. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on Thursday first when Congress members created an uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against party MP Renuka Chowdhury and at noon on the issue of grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh. The continued ruckus created by the Opposition forced Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

No sooner had the House mourned the death of its former member Frida Topno and the listed papers were laid on the table, Congress members were on their feet protesting against Mr Modi’s dig at Ms Choudhury during his reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President’s address on Wednesday.

Mr Naidu chided the members for their “unbecoming” behaviour and asked them to resume their places. “I have no option other than to adjourn the House,” he said, suspending the proceedings till 1200 hours.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon, the issue of grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh was raised by the Opposition. The issue came up after minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences Y.S. Chowdary rose to suggest that since the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have not been implemented, the matter should be addressed by the finance minister when he replies to the debate on the general Budget.

Mr Chowdary blamed both the Congress and the BJP for the “hasty passage” of the AP Reorganisation Act. “On behalf of the Government of India, I would like to mention here that this House is fully aware on how the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed so unscientifically and unreasonably, for which both the national parties are responsible,” he said.

“In last three-and-half years, our government could not implement certain commitments given on behalf of the Act. My suggestion, if government is willing, is that there are some issues of special category status, bridging of resource gap and building of steel plant,” Mr Chowdary said.

Notwithstanding this, the present deadlock “has to be unlocked, one should talk of cooperative federalism and not be partly cooperative”, he said.

“My suggestion, my request is that on behalf of government, if they can commit that the finance minister while delivering the Budget speech, they can commit to resolve the issues within 15 days,” Mr Chowdary said.

In reply to this, minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel said, “I want to assure the member that during the reply of the budget, the finance minister will sort out their issue.”

When members objected to the remark by the minister of state, Mr Naidu said the stalemate on the issue needs to be resolved and a minister can suggest a solution.

Vijai Sai Reddy (TRS) said as per the provisions of the Constitution, a minister has a collective responsibility and he should resign since he does not agree with the Cabinet decision.

There were heated exchanges in the House over this and an agitated Chairman asked Mr Reddy to sit, but he said he was ready to face action.

Congress member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao also spoke, after leaving the well carrying a placard of “save Andhra Pradesh”, when the chairman asked him to get back to his seat.