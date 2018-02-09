The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Uproar in Rajya Sabha over PM Modi’s remark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2018, 6:43 am IST

Proceedings adjourned twice over Renuka row, special status to Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon, the issue of grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh was raised by the Opposition. (Photo: ANI)
 As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon, the issue of grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh was raised by the Opposition. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on Thursday first when Congress members created an uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against party MP Renuka Chowdhury and at noon on the issue of grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh. The continued ruckus created by the Opposition forced Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

No sooner had the House mourned the death of its former member Frida Topno and the listed papers were laid on the table, Congress members were on their feet protesting against Mr Modi’s dig at Ms Choudhury during his reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President’s address on Wednesday.

Mr Naidu chided the members for their “unbecoming” behaviour and asked them to resume their places. “I have no option other than to adjourn the House,” he said, suspending the proceedings till 1200 hours.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon, the issue of grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh was raised by the Opposition. The issue came up after minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences Y.S. Chowdary rose to suggest that since the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have not been implemented, the matter should be addressed by the finance minister when he replies to the debate on the general Budget.

Mr Chowdary blamed both the Congress and the BJP for the “hasty passage” of the AP Reorganisation Act. “On behalf of the Government of India, I would like to mention here that this House is fully aware on how the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed so unscientifically and unreasonably, for which both the national parties are responsible,” he said.

“In last three-and-half years, our government could not implement certain commitments given on behalf of the Act. My suggestion, if government is willing, is that there are some issues of special category status, bridging of resource gap and building of steel plant,” Mr Chowdary said.

Notwithstanding this, the present deadlock “has to be unlocked, one should talk of cooperative federalism and not be partly cooperative”, he said.

“My suggestion, my request is that on behalf of government, if they can commit that the finance minister while delivering the Budget speech, they can commit to resolve the issues within 15 days,” Mr Chowdary said.

In reply to this, minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel said, “I want to assure the member that during the reply of the budget, the finance minister will sort out their issue.”

When members objected to the remark by the minister of state, Mr Naidu said the stalemate on the issue needs to be resolved and a minister can suggest a solution.

Vijai Sai Reddy (TRS) said as per the provisions of the Constitution, a minister has a collective responsibility and he should resign since he does not agree with the Cabinet decision.

There were heated exchanges in the House over this and an agitated Chairman asked Mr Reddy to sit, but he said he was ready to face action.

Congress member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao also spoke, after leaving the well carrying a placard of “save Andhra Pradesh”, when the chairman asked him to get back to his seat.

Tags: rajya sabha, andhra pradesh, renuka chowdhury, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

2

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

3

Border is crumbling: Olympics brings more tourists along North, S Korea divide

4

5 things to remember before choosing a gift for your Valentine

5

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham