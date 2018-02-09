Rahul Gandhi along with 114 MPs, MLAs meet Prez over Judge Loya death case

Rahul said many lawmakers from both the Houses expressed discomfort over the Loya death case and demanded the formation of SIT for probe.

'We just want to have a proper investigation done by an independent structure that gives us the outcome,' Rahul said (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and 114 lawmakers from 15 parties met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Friday over Judge Loya death case.

Rahul said many lawmakers from both the Houses expressed discomfort over the case and demanded the formation of a Supreme Court - Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probe.

The MPs and MLAs from various parties also signed a memorandum.

"We just want to have a proper investigation done by an independent structure that gives us the outcome," Rahul said after the opposition delegation met the President.

Along with BH Loya, the opposition also demanded probe into the mysterious deaths of two confidantes of Kapil Sibal.

According to the Opposition, Lawyer Shrikant Khandalkar fell to his death in 2015 from the sixth floor of the district court building, and in 2016, district judge Prakash Thombre fell from the top berth inside a train coach and broke his spine.

"There should be an SIT (Special Investigation Team) but not of CBI officials. We don't trust the CBI or NIA (National Investigation Agency because we know what CBI and NIA officials do," Sibal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The opposition had earlier said that there was a need to know how Justice Loya died as there are "many theories" going around and only a Supreme Court-monitored SIT can "solve the issue".

At the time of his death, Loya was presiding over the CBI court hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He died of cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, according to hospital records, a day after he attended the wedding ceremony and reception of the daughter of fellow Judge Sapna Josh.