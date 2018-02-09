The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi asks BJP MPs to take welfare schemes to masses for poll win

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2018, 4:57 pm IST

The prime minister asked MPs to inform the masses about various pro-people features of the budget.

The MPs’ success is linked to the party’s performance, the prime minister told the BJP parliamentary meeting, the leaders said. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The MPs’ success is linked to the party’s performance, the prime minister told the BJP parliamentary meeting, the leaders said. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked BJP MPs to take welfare schemes announced in the budget to the masses, saying that popularising them would lead to the party winning in the polls, according to leaders present at the meeting.

The MPs’ success is linked to the party’s performance, the prime minister told the BJP parliamentary meeting, the leaders said.

Party president Amit Shah also spoke at the meeting and blamed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s “undemocratic” politics for his party members heckling the prime minister during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

PM Modi dwelt at length on the Union budget, calling it especially positive for farmers and the poor while citing the announcement of a health insurance scheme for 10 crore families, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

The prime minister asked MPs to inform the masses about various pro-people features of the budget.

The prime minister also asked the gathering to hold meetings at booths to take various welfare schemes announced in the budget to people and run intensive campaigns to propagate them, Kumar said.

Some leaders present in the meeting later said the prime minister underlined the importance of popularising these schemes for winning polls and told them that their win was linked to the party’s victory.

He asked them to hold mock parliaments in various places to discuss the budget and praised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s reply in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on it. Modi also heaped praise on Shah for his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Modi made a reference to his rally in Tripura, which goes to the polls on February 18, yesterday and said a huge crowd had arrived despite attempts of the state’s Left government to prevent people from attending it. Shah hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his address, Kumar said.

Never before in the parliamentary history was a prime minister’s reply to the president’s address disrupted by the Opposition, Shah said, referring to Congress protests in the well of the Lok Sabha during Modi’s over 90-minute speech on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi’s mindset is “undemocratic” and that is why the prime minister had to speak amid disruptions, he said. When Manmohan Singh was prime minister for over 10 years, such a situation never occurred, he said.

Shah also touched on the Congress’ attack on the government over the Rafale aircraft deal, saying Jaitley in his speech had touched on its various aspects.

“The broader details of the deal have been shared in Parliament. But every detail, including those about its weapons and their cost, cannot be made public,” Kumar quoted Shah as saying.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, rahul gandhi, lok sabha, arun jaitley, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Best Valentines Day smartphone gifts to consider (2018 edition)

2

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

3

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

4

Border is crumbling: Olympics brings more tourists along North, S Korea divide

5

5 things to remember before choosing a gift for your Valentine

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham