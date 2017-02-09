Harish Rawat dons new avatar in video, takes on Modi

Polling in Uttarakhand, which has 70 Assembly seats, is on February 15.

Dehradun: The Congress in Uttarakhand is selling prosperity to voters. The party is using the slogan “Aayega Rawat hogi dawaat (Rawat will return and there will be a feast)” to woo voters in the hill state. Polling in Uttarakhand, which has 70 Assembly seats, is on February 15.

Congress campaign strategist Prashant Kishor is leading the charge and has launched a blitzkreig on social media, creating several publicity videos.

Chief minister Harish Rawat, who was depicted as “Bahubali” carrying Uttarakhand on his shoulders, appeared in a new campaign video where he was shown as “Rowdy Rawat’ based on the 2012 Akshay Kumar-starrer Rowdy Rathore.

In the video, the villain threatening Mr Rawat is shown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who says, “You are a big player, get ready for a big game. Start counting your days.”

To this, “Rowdy Rawat” replies: “You are facing a bad time yourself. Why I should I count my days?”

The faces of the PM and the chief minister are pasted on the two characters in the video.

A part of the video also shows the hill state ‘hero’ taking on both Mr Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. The video says: “Har once aga-in”. “Har” stands for Harish.

“Har Da na darega na jhukega aur na rukega (Harish Rawat won’t be scared, won’t bend and won’t stop).

The party has created several WhatsApp groups, and uploaded slogans and videos there. The name “Har Da” was created by Mr Kishor’s team.