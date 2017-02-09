The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 07:40 AM IST

India, Politics

Centre: Governor is studying Tamil Nadu situation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 6:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 7:15 am IST

The AIADMK is in the middle of a storm after V.K. Sasikala was chosen to replace O. Panneerselvam.

O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday that the Centre had no role to play in the internal developments of the AIADMK. He said Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao was studying the situation.

This was after the Congress accused the BJP and the Central government of trying to “unconstitutionally” fish in Tamil Nadu’s troubled waters. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “They have no business to instruct the governor not to go to Tamil Nadu.” 

DMK MP Kanimozhi also sought the governor’s intervention in the matter even as she described the developments as “shocking and one pushing Tamil Nadu into uncertainty”, and said her party will not back any individual leader. 

The AIADMK is in the middle of a storm after V.K. Sasikala was chosen to replace O. Panneerselvam.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, vidyasagar rao, kanimozhi, sasikala natarajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

