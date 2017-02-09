BJP will lose in UP, Punjab, Goa, says Mamata Banerjee

WB CM continues attack on PM over note ban, says people haven’t accepted move.

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move and said that the BJP would be defeated in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab because the people have not accepted his autocratic decision.

She said that despite three months having passed since Mr Modi announced his decision to ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,00 notes on November 8, the economy was still reeling under its impact, and ordinary people were still facing enormous hardship.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she expressed her displeasure over demonetisation. “Today, three months over. Restrictions and sufferings not over. #DeMonetisation,” she tweeted. “Citizens have lost economic freedom. When economic freedom is lost, a main freedom is lost. Only few rich capitalists are not suffering. Commoners, middle class, downtrodden, poorest continue to suffer,” she further wrote.

“The economy has slowed down tremendously. The nation is facing an acute economic crisis. How much longer? DeMo-ReMo derailed the nation. Visionless, missionless, directionless. Today three months #DeMonetisa-tion,” she added on the social networking platform. Addressing Mr Modi, she tweeted, “Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120+ deaths...”

Participating in the discussion on the governor’s address to the House in the Assembly later, Ms Banerjee said, “The demonetisation decision was not fully accepted by the common people. They have accepted it under threat. The BJP will lose the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab.”

Targeting the BJP government over its stand on black money, she added, “I have come to know from media reports that all our party leaders will face arrest soon. But, we do not feel threatened. You can arrest all of us if you want. We are not bothered. It is as if you are threatening a child by saying ‘keep shut or else Gabbar Singh will come’.”

On the recent land agitation at Bhangar, Ms Banerjee said that the state government was not at fault in the land acquisition for setting up the power grid there.

Out of 28 towers, 24 were erected already, Ms Banerjee said adding, “The power grid will come up only if the villagers will want it. She also blamed rumour fulled the trouble at Bhangar.

The chief minister announced that her goverment would merge the public sector undertakings ran by it. “Presently there are 90 such which will be reduced to 44. Jobs of the employees of those PSU which will be merged with others will be protected,” she said.

Ms Banerjee also dismissed the possibility of difference of opinion between her government and state advocate general Jayanta Mitra who resigned on Tuesday. The chief minister stated that Mr Mitra tendered his resignation on May 19 after the Trinamul Congress came to power for second time. His resignation was not accepted then because the new government was just formed, she mentioned.

Ms Banerjee argued that she had requested Mr Mitra to continue “for the time being” to the post which he did. “The media must re-check and cross check before writing any news. The report of his resignation due to difference of opinion with the state government is not correct.”