The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP will lose in UP, Punjab, Goa, says Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 3:22 am IST

WB CM continues attack on PM over note ban, says people haven’t accepted move.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move and said that the BJP would be defeated in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab because the people have not accepted his autocratic decision.

She said that despite three months having passed since Mr Modi announced his decision to ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,00 notes on November 8, the economy was still reeling under its impact, and ordinary people were still facing enormous hardship.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she expressed her displeasure over demonetisation. “Today, three months over. Restrictions  and sufferings not over. #DeMonetisation,” she tweeted. “Citizens have lost economic freedom. When economic freedom is lost, a main freedom is lost. Only few rich capitalists are not suffering. Commoners, middle class, downtrodden, poorest continue to suffer,” she further wrote.

“The economy has slowed down tremendously. The nation  is facing an acute economic crisis. How much longer? DeMo-ReMo derailed the nation. Visionless, missionless, directionless. Today three months #DeMonetisa-tion,” she added on the social networking platform. Addressing Mr Modi, she tweeted, “Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120+ deaths...”

Participating in the discussion on the governor’s address to the House in the Assembly later, Ms Banerjee said, “The demonetisation decision was not fully accepted by the common people. They have accepted it under threat. The BJP will lose the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab.”

Targeting the BJP government over its stand on black money, she added, “I have come to know from media reports that all our party leaders will face arrest soon. But, we do not feel threatened. You can arrest all of us if you want. We are not bothered. It is as if you are threatening a child by saying ‘keep shut or else Gabbar Singh will come’.” 

On the recent land agitation at Bhangar, Ms Banerjee said that the state government was not at fault in the land acquisition for setting up the power grid there.

Out of 28 towers, 24 were erected already, Ms Banerjee said adding, “The power grid will come up only if the villagers will want it. She also blamed rumour fulled the trouble at Bhangar. 

The chief minister announced that her goverment would merge the public sector undertakings ran by it. “Presently there are 90 such which will be reduced to 44. Jobs of the employees of those PSU which will be merged with others will be protected,” she said.

Ms Banerjee also dismissed the possibility of difference of opinion between her government and state advocate general Jayanta Mitra who resigned on Tuesday. The chief minister stated that Mr Mitra tendered his resignation on May 19 after the Trinamul Congress came to power for second time. His resignation was not accepted then because the new government was just formed, she mentioned.

Ms Banerjee argued that she had requested Mr Mitra to continue “for the time being” to the post which he did. “The media must re-check and cross check before writing any news. The report of his resignation due to difference of opinion with the state government is not correct.”

Tags: mamata banerjee, narendra modi, assembly elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Compassionate nanny donates part of liver to save toddler

2

Hypersexuality makes people masturbate in their sleep

3

Shahid Kapoor reveals first glimpse of daughter Misha

4

This Hanuman sticker in Bengaluru has left everyone guessing

5

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane comes in for Karun Nair

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham