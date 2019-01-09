The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Will bury BJP’: Sena leader on Amit Shah’s ‘defeating ex-allies’ remark

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2019, 2:09 pm IST

Shah had said on Sunday if alliance did not happen, BJP will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Ramdas Kadam also noted that the Sena had won 63 seats, out of the total 288, in the 2014 state Assembly polls despite the 'Modi wave'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Ramdas Kadam also noted that the Sena had won 63 seats, out of the total 288, in the 2014 state Assembly polls despite the 'Modi wave'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Days after BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks that his party will thrash former allies if a pre-poll alliance did not materialise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam has threatened to "bury" the BJP.

Kadam, whose party is currently an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, also noted that the Sena had won 63 seats, out of the total 288, in the 2014 state Assembly polls despite the 'Modi wave'.

"They (BJP) have already lost elections miserably in five states. Don't come to Maharashtra and threaten us or we will bury you. Don't forget that we won 63 seats despite the (Modi) wave," Kadam, who is a minister in the Maharashtra government, told reporters on Tuesday evening.

In a veiled warning to the Sena, Shah had said on Sunday that if an alliance happened, the BJP will ensure victory for its allies, but if it did not, the party will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the central government's bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the general category poor, Kadam said there is already quota for the Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims. "Then how will they give further reservation to everybody? Are these decisions being taken in view of the elections?" he asked.

Dhangars, who are included in the Vimukt Jati Nomadic Tribe (VJNT) category, have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for long.

The Lok Sabha had on Tuesday passed the bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the general category poor with most parties backing the proposed legislation, described by the government as "historic" and in the country's interest.

The Opposition, including the Congress, had dubbed the proposed law as a political gimmick that may not stand judicial scrutiny but came around to support it during voting, underlining the huge political import of the measure aimed at placating upper castes.

Tags: amit shah, 2019 lok sabha elections, shiv sena, ramdas kadam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Smart speakers: India wants more

2

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

3

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

4

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

5

Boeing unveils ultra-thin wings on new jets

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham