Friday, Nov 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

India, Politics

'Will not get trapped': Rajinikanth to BJP on attempts being made to saffronise him

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2019, 1:37 pm IST

Also, the party had posted a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes with sacred ash on his forehead.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with "saffron", the idealogical colour the national party is associated with. (Photo: File)
 Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with "saffron", the idealogical colour the national party is associated with. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with "saffron", the idealogical colour the national party is associated with.

Attempts were being made to paint both himself and Thiruvalluvar with saffron, the veteran star said referring to the recent controversy surrounding the Tamil saint-poet.

When asked about senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan's recent meeting with him and the former's repeated assertions that the actor should join the party, Rajinikanth said no such has invitation has been made to him. "No offer has been made (from BJP to join the party).. definitely not," he said.

"Attempts are being made to paint me with BJP colour.. trying to paint me with saffron like Thiruvalluvar was done with.. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor me will get trapped," he said with a big laugh.

On November 1, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on its Twitter handle had written a couplet from Thiruvalluvar's classic "Thirukkural," questioning the use of education if the Almighty was not worshipped. Tagging the couplet, the saffron party targeted the Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK and the Left parties for allegedly deriding God and for berating believers and questioned "what is the use of their education."

Also, the party had posted a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes with sacred ash on his forehead.

Tags: tamil nadu, rajinikanth, bjp, saffron
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

All the three leaders will now have Z plus category protection covered by Central Reserve Police Force all over India. (Photo: PTI)

No SPG security for Gandhis, intel says ‘no direct threat to them’

The remarks were prompted during a hearing pertaining to a strike of lawyers in Odisha. (Photo: File)

Can't clap with one hand, both guilty: SC to lawyers in Tis Hazari clashes with cops

J&K will take at least 3,535 years to give due representation to women in the police force. (Photo: Representational)

Will need 3k years for J&K to get right representation of women in forces: report

The bomb has been placed within a glass case placed atop on a small pillar decorated with the ‘khanda’, a symbol representing the Sikh faith. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan exhibits Indian bomb from 1971 war at Kartarpur gurudwara site

MOST POPULAR

1

‘One of the best, if not the best, leaders’: US billionaire praises PM Modi

2

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

3

Happy meal: 5-year-old calls police helpline to place a McDonalds order

4

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

5

Apple suffers unexpected shock defeat to Android

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham