The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:29 AM IST

India, Politics

In Himachal, Rahul Gandhi flays PM over economy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 8, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2017, 2:51 am IST

The BJP has been targeting Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh who is facing corruption charges and is currently out on bail.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh during a rally in Mandi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh during a rally in Mandi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It’s corruption versus sluggish economy in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Fighting to retain power in the state, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the economic front in an attempt to blunt the BJP’s attempts to woo voters by highlighting alleged corruption under the Congress government.

Mr Gandhi, kicking off the party’s election campaign with a rally in Mandi district where he announced Virbhadra Singh as the party’s CM face again, claimed that the Modi government’s economic policies were responsible for “causing unemployment”.

“There are no jobs, the Prime Minister has hurt the economy by first implementing demonetisation and then introducing a seven-slab GST,” said Mr Gandhi.  

Mr Modi visited Himachal three days ago and targeted the state Congress on corruption issues by saying that the entire “government is on bail”. The BJP has been targeting Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh who is facing corruption charges and is currently out on bail.

Hitting back at the Prime Minister, Mr Gandhi on Saturday raked up the issue of unemployment and alleged that the NDA government had failed to fulfil the promise of providing jobs to two crore people.

“The ground situation is that 30,000 job-seekers are being added every 24 hours but only 450 persons are getting jobs a day while our competitor China is giving jobs to 50,000 people every day,” said Mr Gandhi.

The Congress V-P also criticised the hasty implementation of GST and said that in Gujarat alone 30 lakh young men and women have lost their jobs due to GST.

Mr Gandhi also settled the party’s leadership debate in the poll-bound state by backing chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

“Virbhadra Singhji has done tremendous development in Himachal Pradesh as six-time chief minister. He will be the CM for the seventh time. He will have full backing of the party,” said Mr Gandhi.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, expected around December, state Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had emerged as a challenger to the chief minister who, at one stage, had threatened not to contest elections if Mr Sukhu was not removed.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, virbhadra singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Women would choose an average-looking partner over a 10/10: Poll

2

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

3

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

4

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

5

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham