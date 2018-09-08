BJP bickering comes to fore, minister boycotts party meet

Scindia, daughter of late Vijaya Raje Scindia, regretted absence of her mother’s picture at the meeting place.

Bhopal: State sports and youth affairs minister Yosadhara Raje Scindia on Friday boycotted a meeting of BJP here in protest against ‘disappearance’ of photograph of late Vijaya Raje, one of the founders of the party, at the venue, bringing to fore bickering in the saffron outfit.

The party meet, chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was convened to discuss on the impact of Thursday’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by upper caste and OBC people to protest against the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting was called in the wake of reports of brewing anger among the upper caste and OBC people against the move by the Centre to amend the Act, manifested during the bandh across the state.

Ms Scindia, daughter of late Vijaya Raje Scindia, regretted absence of her mother’s picture at the meeting place. She lamented that the founder of the party was ignored by the leadership by not keeping her photograph along with other dignitaries at the venue. She then boycotted the meeting landing the state party leadership in acute embarrassment.

Incidentally, Ms Scindia has been sulking after the chief minister launched a diatribe against the erstwhile Gwalior royal family of Scindia recently describing the dynasty as exploiters of the poor to target the Congress veteran and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.