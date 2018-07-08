Only ‘fit and forty’ to be in Yogi’s security team

Yogi Adityanath enjoys a Z plus security cover with 28 commandos form CISF and 12 UP police cops.

Lucknow: Security personnel who are agile and physically fit and below the age of 40 will now serve in the personal security of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Those who do not fit into this criterion will be withdrawn.

This is being done in view of the growing threat perception to the chief minister.

“Besides, with elections round the corner, the chief minister is expected to travel across the country during the campaign. In any case, the chief minister puts in almost 20 hours of work daily and we need young security personnel who can match up to his routine”, said a senior official in the chief minister’s secretariat.

The official said that the fitness of the security personnel in the security of Yogi Adityanath was of utmost importance.

The chief minister interaction with the public has increased of late and he attends three to four public functions in a day.

Yogi Adityanath enjoys a Z plus security cover with 28 commandos form CISF and 12 UP police cops.

UP police spokesman Rahul Srivastava said that the decision to upgrade the chief minister’s security has been taken by DGP O.P. Singh who wants alert security personnel in the chief minister’s security.