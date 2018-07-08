The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 3rd T20: Hosts put to bat first, Chahar makes debut
 
India, Politics

Cong should clear stand on 'corrupt' RJD first: JD(U) on joining grand alliance

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 5:55 pm IST

Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders sought to play down reports of strain in ties with BJP over seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

During the executive meet, JD(U) also authorised its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to finalise party's stand on political issues. (Photo: File/PTI)
  During the executive meet, JD(U) also authorised its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to finalise party's stand on political issues. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Amid speculations that the Janata Dal (United) may join the grand alliance, party leader K C Tyagi on Sunday said that any decision over the issue will only be taken after the Congress makes it stand clear on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“Until and unless Congress clears its stand on a corrupt party like RJD, we don't know how to communicate with them any further,” Tyagi said after the party’s executive meeting in Patna.

Tyagi further announced the party’s decision to contest upcoming elections in four states alone.

“Janata Dal (United) will contest the election on its own in selected seats in Manipur, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” Tyagi said adding, “Some media reports say we are helping BJP but we are neither supporting them nor opposing them, we are not helping them.”

The JD(U), an ally of the NDA, is reportedly disappointed by the BJP’s attitude towards the party since JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar formed an alliance in July 2017 after breaking ties with the Congress and the RJD.

During the executive meet, the party also authorised its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to finalise the JD(U)'s stand on political issues, including the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Read: JD(U) authorises Nitish Kumar to finalise party stand on political issues

“In the light of 2019 election, all the power has been given to the National President to take political decisions. It was also decided how will we go about in the upcoming election,” JD(U) General Secretary Sanjay Jha told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders also sought to play down reports of strain in its ties with the BJP over the allotment of seats among the NDA parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The leaders asserted that the ruling alliance will fight the election together and sweep it. "It will be decided later as to which party will contest how many seats. The NDA will fight the elections together and sweep the state,” Jha told reporters.

Seat sharing is likely to be a contentious issue between the JD(U) and the BJP.

Several reports have said that the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will take a final call on seat sharing in the state for 2019 general elections after seeing what the BJP has to offer.

Ahead of the national executive meet, K C Tyagi had said that the party would be "a big brother in seat sharing for 2019 polls in Bihar".

Read: JD(U) will play ‘big brother’ in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says KC Tyagi

The party’s national executive at its meeting, attended by its top leaders including Kumar, also favoured simultaneous polls, a proposal being backed strongly by the Modi government.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: jd(u), bjp, congress, rjd, bjp-jd(u) alliance, 2019 lok sabha election
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham