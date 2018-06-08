Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav discuss 2019 tieup prospects

The rainbow alliance may also include former chief minister Jitin Ram Manjhi and Sharad Yadav.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi met RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday in the national capital. In a meeting that lasted for almost 40 minutes, both leaders spoke about the alliance prospects between the RJD and the Congress for the upcoming elections. After the meeting Mr Yadav tweeted that he had a fruitful meeting with Mr Gandhi. “ We are here not to form governments, but to tran-sform the lives of the downtrodden people agai-nst the wishes of the current right wing authoritarian regime,” he added.

Hinting at a joint programme, Mr Yadav tweeted, “ We are committed to take the nation out of the climate of fear generated by this regime. Watch out! Shall come out with a committed program for farmers, youth, women and poor.” Insiders claim that both the Congress and the RJD are working on a rainbow alliance in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections.

The rainbow alliance may also include former chief minister Jitin Ram Manjhi and Sharad Yadav. A new incharge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil, had been put in place by the Congress some days back. The bonhomie between Mr Gandhi and Mr Yadav is not recent. Last year, pictures had come out of both leaders having lunch together.

Earlier this month, Mr Yadav, in an interview, had said that nobody co-uld stop Mr Gandhi from becoming the PM if people wanted it.