Friday, Jun 08, 2018

India, Politics

BJP: Congress using dalits as tools to spread violence

Published : Jun 8, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 6:31 am IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Dubbing the Bhima-Koregaon violence a “manufactured agitation”, the BJP on Thursday targeted the Opposition Congress of using the dalits as tools to spread violence in Maharashtra.

The ruling party also alleged that the Congress allied with “anti-India gang” and urban Naxals”, who were behind the conspiracy to spread violence at the event to mark the mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koreg-aon battle, which led to the death of one person and injuries to several on January 1 this year. The BJP said an internal letter, purportedly of CPI (Maoists), pointed to funding received by the proscribed outfit from the Congress to “stop the Modi juggernaut” in next year’s Lok Sabha polls by spreading “chaos” in the country.

Reading from an internal letter, allegedly recovered by the Pune police from the house of Bhima-Koregaon violence accused Rona Wilson, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was not “just a letter, it strips every cloth of modesty Congress party was trying to wear. They’ve been exposed before people. Dalits were being used as tools”. He said the letter was a means of communication as to how violence can be perpetrated.

Quoting from the letter, Dr Patra said it proved that dalits were being used as a tool in the Bhima-Koregaon violence and that protests were not spontaneous but a “manufactured” agitation. He said the letter talks about the funding they have received from the Congress to “spread chaos” in the country to “stop the Modi juggernaut” in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“While the BJP believes in ‘Sampark for Samart-han’ (contact for support) the Congress believes in sparking chaos to grab power,” Dr Patra said.

