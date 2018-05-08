Siddaramaiah takes on PM Modi, asserts he will be CM again

On Modi’s repeated references to his Hublot watch, he shot back, “Let Mr Modi explain about his expensive blazer (coat), who gave it to him and why.”

Mysore: A week after KPCC chief G. Parameshwar claimed the Congress Legislature Party would decide on the next chief minister of the state, chief minister Siddaramaiah asserted here on Monday that he would not only lead the party to victory in the coming Assembly poll but also be CM again.

Speaking to reporters before heading to campaign in Chamarajnagar district , he stressed, “The situation is in favour of the Congress. It will come back to power with a clear majority and I am going to be the chief minister again.”

Mr Siddaramaiah, who was responding to a question on JD(S) state chief, H.D. Kumarswamy’s statement that his party was ready to join hands with any party that was ready to implement its plans, asked mockingly, “So he is no longer king is he? Is a kingmaker now? We are very clear that we will win. People are satisfied with our work.”

Asked why Prime Narendra Modi constantly targeted him, he said, “He could be scared of Mr Siddaramaiah. I am happy they are propagating my name.”

Dismissing the BJP’s claim that its vote share had increased by 3 per cent following Mr Modi’s rallies in the state , he said since the Prime Minister’s and national BJP chief, Amit Shah’s campaigning in the state, the support for the Congress had actually improved.

On Mr Modi’s repeated references to his Hublot watch, he shot back, “Let Mr Modi explain about his expensive blazer (coat), who gave it to him and why.”

Sticking to his claim that his friend, Dr Verma had gifted the watch to him, he said he had even filed an affidavit along with the bill of purchase from Dubai before the Anti-Corruption Bureau saying he had gifted it to him. “ What more evidence is required?. They are lying , but that will not become the truth,” he asserted.