The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Siraj celebrated wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018,SRH vs RCB: Shakib Al Hasan strikes for SRH, Parthiv Patel departs
 
India, Politics

Siddaramaiah takes on PM Modi, asserts he will be CM again

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHILPA P
Published : May 8, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 6:33 am IST

On Modi’s repeated references to his Hublot watch, he shot back, “Let Mr Modi explain about his expensive blazer (coat), who gave it to him and why.”

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Mysore: A week after KPCC chief G. Parameshwar claimed the Congress Legislature Party would decide on the next chief minister of the state, chief minister Siddaramaiah asserted here on Monday that he would not only lead the party to victory in the coming Assembly poll but also be CM again.

Speaking to reporters  before heading to campaign in Chamarajnagar district , he stressed, “The situation is in favour of the Congress. It will come back to power with a clear majority and I am going to be the chief minister again.”

Mr Siddaramaiah, who was responding to a question on JD(S) state chief, H.D. Kumarswamy’s statement that his party was ready to join hands with any party that was ready to implement its plans, asked mockingly, “So he is no longer king is he?  Is a kingmaker now?  We are very clear that we will win. People are satisfied with our work.”

Asked why Prime Narendra Modi constantly targeted him, he said, “He could be scared of Mr Siddaramaiah. I am happy they are propagating my name.”

Dismissing the BJP’s claim that its vote share had increased by 3 per cent  following Mr Modi’s rallies in the state , he said since the Prime Minister’s and national BJP chief, Amit Shah’s campaigning in the state, the support for the Congress had actually improved.

On Mr Modi’s repeated references to his Hublot watch, he shot back, “Let Mr Modi explain about his expensive blazer (coat), who gave it to him and why.”

Sticking to his claim that his friend, Dr Verma had gifted the watch to him, he said he had even  filed an affidavit along with the bill of purchase from Dubai before the Anti-Corruption Bureau saying he had gifted it to him. “ What more evidence is required?. They are lying , but that will not become the truth,” he asserted.

Tags: siddaramaiah, narendra modi, karnataka elections

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham