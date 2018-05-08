The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 08, 2018

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi targets Central government over rising fuel prices

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 8, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 6:34 am IST

Accuses Centre of collecting Rs 10L cr in taxes on products without giving any relief to people.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Malur, 45 km from Bengaluru, on Monday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP-led Central government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and led a cycle protest in the Karnataka town of Kolar against its fuel price policy.

He accused the government of collecting Rs 10 lakh crore in taxes on petroleum products without giving any relief in prices to people. “The BJP Government collected Rs 10 lakh crore in taxes on Petrol/LPG/Diesel since 2014. Yet, NO relief in prices for our citizens. This video shows the truth about fuel prices under PM Modi,” Mr Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtag “BJPReduceP etrolPrices”.

Mr Gandhi also put out a video along with his tweet that said, “Despite international crude prices dropping up to 67 pc in 4 years of Modi government petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing in India but the government that promised ‘acche din’ is silent. BJP is cruel. They loot in the name of fuel.” The video also listed statements of BJP leaders on fuel prices when they were in the Opposition.

Later in the day, Mr Gandhi rode a bicycle as he led a march on the issue while campaigning in Karnataka’s Kolar district.

After the bicycle ride, the Congress chief got up on a bullock cart to address the gathering. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Gandhi asked that why are fuel prices not being reduced.

“Earlier in international market, the price was $140 per barrel, now it is $70 per barrel. So lakhs of crores of money is being saved by the government. Where is the money going?” Mr Gandhi asked. He added, “Why are you not saying to people that you don’t want to put GST on petrol and diesel? You want to take away money from common man and want to give it to your five or ten industrialist friends.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, fuel price, narendra modi

