For Cong, ribbon-cutting is work while 'we work until last mile': PM Modi

During a rally in Bengaluru, PM Modi further accused the Congress party of bringing bad name to the city.

Bengaluru: Addressing his third rally of the day in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of bringing bad name to the Bengaluru. “Congress government has left no stone unturned to bring a bad name to the city of Bengaluru. Girls are not safe in broad daylight; Bengaluru cannot sustain a few minutes of rainfall; long traffic jams are detrimental to everyday work,” he said.

“I do not understand why the chief minister dislikes Bengaluru. He has handed the city of Bengaluru to an infamous trio- and we all know this trio- we also know they have been given charge of this city due to vote bank politics,” PM Modi further said.

The Prime Minister added, “The people of Bengaluru must know whose name came up in the unfortunate death of a police officer here. People who should be in jail are sitting in Karnataka government. The second leader, involved in land grabbing, we all know who he is. What is his link with Gulf Countries and money laundering? The third leader, he has no ‘Shanti’ is his value systems. His son goes around beating people.”

Hailing his government at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi said, “India's perception has changed over the last four years. Before 2014, we were in the list of 'Fragile Five' but now we are seen as a strong economy.”

PM Modi also urged the people to vote for the BJP saying that the state needs a receptive government.

“For its development, Karnataka needs a receptive government, so go and elect BJP government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa on May 12,” Modi said.

Highlihting the achievements of his government while taking a dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, "There is a fundamental difference between the NDA and the UPA governments. For them, only ribbon-cutting is working, whereas we work hard until the last mile. We have opened bank accounts for the citizens of this country. Lakhs of toilets were made in government schools across the nation. We have provided electricity to 18,000 villages. Imagine those villages hadn't seen electricity in the 21st Century, but the UPA government wasn't concerned about it. The BJP government came in and finished the job."

He also said that the BJP is working hard to make India an economic power on global map. “The BJP is working hard to bring ease and convenience to the common man through technological innovations. We are striving to make India an economic power on the global map. And I promise you that the previous corrupt government which has looted from the taxpayer's money will have to pay back," he said.

Further claiming that the BJP is doing everything to improve connectivity, Modi said, “A person wearing a 'hawai chappal' can now afford to travel in a 'hawai jahaz' because of our aviation policy. About 100 new airports are being constructed in tier-II and tier-III cities. It is the biggest growth sector in India. We have made the air travel so cheap that a middle-class citizen and a citizen belonging to economically weaker sections can conveniently travel and save time, money and effort. You will be surprised to know that the number of travelers in ac coaches in Indian railways is less than those who travel by air.”

The Prime Minister also cornered Siddaramaiah over issues like Lokayukta and ACB and said, “The Siddaramaiah led Congress government has practically destroyed the Lokayukta and the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has become a namesake institution. Yet, the chief minister roams about with a character certificate in his suitcase, giving clean chits to whoever he feels like.”

The rally in Bengaluru was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third rally on Tuesday. He earlier addressed huge gathering at Bijapur and Koppal.