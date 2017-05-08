The Asian Age | News

Mulayam Singh Yadav: Congress alliance to blame for SP crisis

I had advised Akhilesh not to go ahead with the alliance but he did not listen to me, says Mulayam

Lucknow: Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday blamed its alliance with the Congress for the “poor” state of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a news agency, Mr Yadav told reporters in Mainpuri that though the Congress left no stone unturned to “ruin” his life, his son Akhilesh Yadav forged an alliance with the party in the run up to the assembly polls. “The alliance with Congress is responsible for the present poor state of the party. I had advised Akhilesh not to go ahead with the alliance but he did not listen to me. The SP is responsible for its own defeat and the people of the state are not to be blamed,” he said.

When asked if his brother Shivpal Yadav had decided to form a new front, Mr Yadav said that efforts should be made to strengthen the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal Yadav had stated in Etawah on Friday that a secular front would be formed if Akhilesh Yadav did not hand over the reins of the party back to his father Mulayam Singh within a period of three months.

Mulayam Singh Yadav also said that Shivpal Yadav was right in calling prof Ram Gopal Yadav a “Shakuni”. “This person made attempts to defeat Shivpal and even spent money for the purpose. What else can you call him?” he asked.

The SP leader criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a “liar”. “He lied to the people. He had promised Rs 15 lakh in every account but even Rs 15,000 was not given,” he said.

