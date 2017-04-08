Yogi Adityanath burns midnight oil, orders 24-hour power

The meeting on Wednesday ended at 12.20am while the one on Thursday ended at 1.10am on Friday.

Lucknow: He literally believes in burning the midnight oil but is equally determined to light up the lives of people in Uttar Pradesh.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for the past two days, has been holding meetings of various department to assess their working and see their presentations for the coming months.

The meetings that begin at 6pm continue till midnight. The meeting on Wednesday ended at 12.20am while the one on Thursday ended at 1.10am on Friday.

The departments that made their presentations and faced questions from the CM included power, industrial development, khadi and village industries, and small and medium industries.

Ministers, bureaucrats and all secretariat employees stayed in their office till the CM called it a day. “The CM is used to a lifestyle, in which he sleeps for barely four hours, but most of us are not used to this routine. He should give us some time to get used to working till midnight,” said a senior IAS officer.