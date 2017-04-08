The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath burns midnight oil, orders 24-hour power

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 2:51 am IST

The meeting on Wednesday ended at 12.20am while the one on Thursday ended at 1.10am on Friday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: He literally believes in burning the midnight oil but is equally determined to light up the lives of people in Uttar Pradesh.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for the past two days, has been holding meetings of various department to assess their working and see their presentations for the coming months.

The meetings that begin at 6pm continue till midnight. The meeting on Wednesday ended at 12.20am while the one on Thursday ended at 1.10am on Friday.

The departments that made their presentations and faced questions from the CM included power, industrial development, khadi and village industries, and small and medium industries.

Ministers, bureaucrats and all secretariat employees stayed in their office till the CM called it a day. “The CM is used to a lifestyle, in which he sleeps for barely four hours, but most of us are not used to this routine. He should give us some time to get used to working till midnight,” said a senior IAS officer.

Tags: yogi adityanath, industrial development, khadi and village industries
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

2

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

3

Reliance Jio eyes laptop segment, to make Apple MacBook-like devices

4

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

5

Watch: MS Dhoni pulls Kevin Pietersen’s leg during RPSG vs MI IPL tie

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham