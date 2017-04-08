The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017

India, Politics

TN health minister faces I-T raid, over Rs 5 crore seized

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 3:16 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 3:24 am IST

The seized documents also included expense details of the RK Nagar bypoll, which ran into crores of rupees, besides gift tokens.

Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabhaskar with his children during a raid by the income-tax department at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabhaskar with his children during a raid by the income-tax department at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: In major raids ahead of the byelection slated for April 12, I-T sleuths swooped Friday morning on the residences and premises in 35 locations across Tamil Nadu belonging to health minister C. Vijayabhaskar, actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar and MGR Medical University vice-chancellor S. Geethalakshmi.

Income-tax sources said more than Rs 5.5 crore unaccounted cash was seized during the raids, besides property documents and jewellery worth over Rs 89 crore.

The seized documents also included expense details of the RK Nagar bypoll, which ran into crores of rupees, besides gift tokens. The raids are seen as an attempt by the I-T department to cut cash being distributed among voters in RK Nagar. Mr Vijayabhaskar is believed to be a strong supporter of RK Nagar candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran of the Sasikala camp.

Of Rs 4.5 crore seized, Rs 2.2 crore was seized from Nainar Mohamed, a close confidant of the minister, and Rs 1 crore from another person close to the minister, sources added.

As many 21 places in Chennai, 11 locations in Pudukottai, two in Tiruchy and premises in Namakkal were subject to I-T searches on Friday.

Tags: i-t raid, c. vijayabhaskar, sarath kumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

