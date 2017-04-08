The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, Politics

One 'thought' in South Asia inspires, nurtures terrorism: Pak in veiled jibe at Pak

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 8:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 8:14 pm IST

Hitting out at Pakistan, Modi said it breeds terrorism and this "thought" is a roadblock to peace within the region and the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Sommanona Ceremony to salute Indian Soldiers who fought in 1971 war, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Sommanona Ceremony to salute Indian Soldiers who fought in 1971 war, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India's doors are always open for cooperation, but for that Pakistan has to shun terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Hitting out at Pakistan, Modi said it breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism and this "thought" is a roadblock to peace within the region and the world.

He emphasised that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is not just restricted to India, but also to the neighbouring countries and development of India is incomplete without the progress of the region.

"We have extended hand of friendship towards every country (of the region) and have invited them to be a part of our growth. Without being selfish, we have wished good for the entire region.

"We truly think that citizens of all nations of the region progress and prosper. Our doors are open for cooperation, but for this terrorism has to be shunned.

"There is one thought in South Asia which breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism. The thought whose priority is not humanity, but extremism and terrorism," Modi said, without naming Pakistan.

He was speaking at the ceremony where families of martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War were felicitated by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Modi said India is a victim of the "thought" that encourages terrorism.

"The thought, whose policymakers prefer terrorism over humanity, destruction over development, destruction over creation, backstabbing over trust, is the biggest challenge to the society and its economic development," he said.

Stating that 1,661 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War, Modi said the Indian army's struggle in this cannot be forgotten.

"The Indian army never shied away from its duty and set an example by following conventions of the war. Over 90,000 Prisoners of War were released safely after the 1971 war. The humane gesture shown by India is one of the biggest events in the century," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the genocide by Pakistan in 1971 was undertaken to wipe out an entire generation of Bangladesh and every person who was proud of the idea of Bangladesh was eliminated.

"The purpose of this genocide was not just killing the innocents, but to uproot the idea of Bangladesh," he said.

Speaking at the event, Hasina said, the history of Bangladesh has been written with the blood of Indian martyrs along with valiant freedom fighters of Bangladesh.

"They fought together for the independence of Bangladesh.

The story of their sacrifice will be remembered from generation to generation in our two countries," she said.

Tags: narendra modi, sheikh hasina, terrorism, bilateral relations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Concept video: Imagine next-gen iPhone in retro look

2

Priyadarshan slams questions on Akshay Kumar's National Award win

3

Samsung topples Google in VR porn preference

4

Get 10,000 views to start making money: YouTube

5

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham