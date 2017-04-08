No-fly list coming soon for unruly passengers

Gaikwad had on Thursday sent a “letter of regret” to the civil aviation minister.

New Delhi: Even as national carrier Air India lifted on Friday its ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on the orders of the civil aviation ministry, the Centre said aviation regulator DGCA was drafting rules for establishing a “national no-fly list” to deal with unruly passengers in a more effective manner.

The Centre “advised Air India and other (private) airlines” to lift the ban in view of “the apology tendered by him and the undertaking of good conduct given by him”. He had allegedly beaten up an AI employee on March 23, prompting AI and most other airlines to ban him from flying.

However, the revocation of the ban came despite AI’s cabin crew and pilot unions reportedly saying that the curb should not be lifted unless the MP tenders an unconditional apology to airline employees and promises to behave in the future. Mr Gaikwad had on Thursday sent a “letter of regret” to the civil aviation minister.

On Friday evening, airline officials expressed confidence that AI’s unions would accept the government’s decision. Air India officials said the airline remains committed to ensuring that its staff is not subjected to assault or misbehaviour by passengers, adding that it would always “take strong action to preserve the dignity of its employees at all times”.

In a communication to the Air India CMD, the aviation ministry said, “In order to deal with unruly passengers in a more effective manner in future, an amendment to the civil aviation regulations is being drafted by the DGCA in consultation with this ministry for establishing a national no-fly list.”

This is expected to be a comprehensive framework added to civil aviation regulations that will ban unruly passengers from subsequently flying on any airline in the interests of air safety and aviation security.

Hours before the ban was lifted, AI officials said Mr Gaikwad had booked tickets early on Friday morning on the Delhi-Mumbai sector, one on April 17 and the other on April 24, which were promptly cancelled since the ban was then still in place. But now he can book tickets afresh. Private airlines are also expected to follow suit and lift the ban.

The national carrier said, “MP Ravindra Gaikwad badly assaulted our employee and forcibly occupied the aircraft for over 40 minutes delaying other flights. Accordingly, two FIRs were filed.”

The PM’s regret letter had come only after the Sena MPs — ruling NDA’s ally at the Centre — caused pandemonium in Parliament and Mr Gaikwad’s defiant speech in the Lok Sabha where he denied attacking any AI employee and tried to play the victim.

The Shiv Sena had even threatened to boycott the NDA if the ban was not lifted.

“Unless he tenders an unconditional apology to AI employees, and undertakes in writing to abide by the Chicago and Tokyo Conventions & Rules of the Air and follow all cabin safety and public behaviour norms, we must not let him on board,” a letter from the Air India Cabin Crew Association to the airline management was quoted by news agencies as stating.

“Ravindra Gaikwad is and will continue to be a risk to flight safety and flight operations and to cabin crew safety on board, and hence the government must think long and hard about letting him back on,” the letter said. The association said it would be a “crying shame” if he is let off “without even a rap on the knuckles”, adding, “It would also crush the morale of all employees and indeed all fair-minded Indians. We do not wish to be flying such a person.”

The Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association, a pilot union of Air India, said, “ICPA strongly condemns his misconduct and demands an unconditional apology for the same, failing which we will be constrained to direct our members not to operate any flight which has Mr Ravindra Gaikwad on board in the interest of the safety and security of our own people.”