The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Your hero slept through the night: Gadkari to Congress on Goa failure

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 3:36 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 11:11 am IST

Congress said Gadkari was “sincere” and doing a “very good” job as Union road transport minister, but his role in Goa was “villainous”.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
 Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Lavishing effusive praise on Nitin Gadkari in Lok Sabha on Friday, the Congress said Mr Gadkari was “sincere” and doing a “very good” job as Union road transport minister, but his role in Goa was “villainous”.

“In the Narendra Modi ministry, a few ministers are performing well. One among them is Nitin Gadkari,” said K.C. Venugopal (Congress) during a debate on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016 which was tabled by the minister. The bill emphasises on road safety, computerisation and enhanced penalty for traffic offences.

Mr Venugopal was not the only one from the Opposition benches to express admiration for the minister. Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikajurna Kharge, Trinamul’s Dinesh Trivedi, BJD member Tathagata Satpathy and a few other Opposition members also showered compliments on Mr Gadkari who sat smilingat the rare praise of a treasury bench member from the Opposition benches.

“Even in the darkest of night, a single star looks bright,” Mr Satpathy said, adding that the surface transport minister is a “hard working person” who is hell bent on proving that good work can be done even if the government is bad.

But with the bouquets came with the brick with Mr Kharge saying: “He (Gadkari) is performing well. He has extended roads, highways, etc. but see the support. No members are there; there is no quorum. This is the mentality of our people. What is to be done? Why should we discuss? We are appreciating him.”

Mr Kharge was pointedly referring to near empty treasury benches suggesting there was not much appreciation for his work as a large number of BJP members were absent when an important bill has been introduced by him.

Mr Venugopal too butted in: “I cannot admit and approve that role which he has taken in Goa. That is entirely anti-democratic. He took a villain role in Goa for his party”.

The Congress has accused the BJP of using unfair means to attain a majority in Goa despite winning just 13 seats in the 40-member Assembly.

In a quick-witted riposte in an apparent reference to Digvijay Singh, Congress in-charge in Goa, Mr Gadkari retorted: “Why you are blaming me? Your hero had slept through the night... Your film would have run if your hero had not slept through the night?”

In contrast to the apparent bonhomie, the beginning of Zero Hour saw a stormy start when BJP’s Poonam Mahajan sought the Speaker’s attention to the alleged “brutal” attack on a BJP youth wing worker by CPI-M workers in Kerala and demanded dismissal of the state government. She also alleged that the Left party had killed several RSS and BJP workers.

Ms Mahajan’s statement saw a fiery response from the Congress and Left members. While Mr Venugopal alleged that the RSS was behind killings as well, including one Thursday night in his constituency, M.B. Rajesh (CPI-M) said RSS workers were behind the recent death of a youth and a Muslim priest.

On Thursday too, Congress and Left members from Kerala had clashed in the House over an incident in Thiruvananthapuram where the police had ill-treated the parents of a student who had allegedly committed suicide.

Tags: nitin gadkari, mallikajurna kharge, mv act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

2

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

3

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

4

Reliance Jio eyes laptop segment, to make Apple MacBook-like devices

5

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham