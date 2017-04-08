The Asian Age | News

Bihar soil scam worth Rs 700 crore: BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 3:25 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 10:02 am IST

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claims he has documentary evidence to prove Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family made money illegally.

Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo: PTI)

Patna: After charging RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his minister-son Tej Pratap Yadav with soil purchase scam worth Rs 90 Lakh, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said the “real scam” was worth Rs 700 crore. He said the used Delight Marketing Pvt. Ltd as a shell company through which black money was laundered.

The controversy started on Tuesday when the BJP leader said Lalu Yadav’s elder son had violated tender rules and sold soil worth Rs 90 lakh from an under-construction mall, which is being built on a large patch of land owned by Lalu Yadav’s family, including his two sons who are senior ministers in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet in Bihar.

On Friday, Mr Modi said he has documentary evidence to prove that the land where the mall is being constructed was transferred by hotelier Harsh Kochar as a favour to Lalu Yadav’s family for helping him acquire two big hotels — one in Puri and the other in Ranchi — when he was the railway minister in 2005.

The BJP leader said the land was transferred to Delight Marketing, owned by five-time Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Prem Gupta. In 2014, Tej Pratap and other members of Lalu Yadav’s family including Tejaswi Yadav and his sisters were made directors in the company, he said.

Mr Modi also presented documents which claimed that Delight Marketing, a Delhi-based firm, has Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and his two minister sons Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap as partners in the company.

He said the firm’s name was changed twice — it became LARA Projects Pvt. Ltd in November 2016, and was renamed LARA Projects Llp in February 2017. “LARA stand for Lalu-Rabri and presently the company has only three shareholders,” Mr Modi said.

Tags: sushil kumar modi, lalu prasad yadav, soil scam
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

