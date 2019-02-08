Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

Chandrababu Naidu to hold agitation in Delhi, hires 2 trains for protestors

Two trains have been hired by the Andhra Pradesh government for more than Rs 1 crore, which will start from Anantapur and Srikakulam.

 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a protest against the central government for alleged non-cooperation in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other promises like special status. (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will hold "Dharma Porata Deeksha" in Delhi to protest against the central government for alleged non-cooperation in fulfilling Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and other promises like special status.

"Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hire two special trains with 20 compartments each from South Central Railways, Secunderabad, i.e., starting one (1) train from Ananthapuramu and another from Srikakulam to reach New Delhi by 10.02.2019 to transport interested Political parties, organizations, NGOs associations, etc.. to participate in one day Deeksha (Protest) at New Delhi on 11.02.2019 to be led by The Chief Minister," stated the government release.

The statement further revealed the budget for the trains that will help to facilitate the protest stating, "Government after careful examination hereby accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs.1,12,16,465 (Rupees One Crore Twelve Lakhs Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Five only)."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly in a late sitting passed the bill to provide five per cent reservation to the Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities, and another five per cent reservation to economically weaker sections.

Of the five per cent reservation to Kapus, one third will be allocated to women.

Backward Caste Welfare Minister K Acchennaidu introduced the bill in the House and after a discussion, the Bill was passed unanimously.

