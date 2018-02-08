‘Vexatious laugh’, Rijiju taunts Renuka Chowdhury; Cong MP to file for privilege

Kiren Rijiju said, 'Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chowdhury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not get irritated.'

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said, 'This is highly objectionable, and I am going to file for privilege.' (photo: ANI | File)

New Delhi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday said that she will file for a privilege against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for positing a video where he said, “Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chowdhuryji, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji did not get irritated.”

Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chaudhary ji PM Narendra Modi ji didn't get irritated. pic.twitter.com/pc5TGOYhZV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2018

Talking to media, Renuka Chowdhury said: “This is highly objectionable, and I am going to file for privilege.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Renuka Chowdhury, saying her laughter reminded him of epic serial ‘Ramayana’.

While replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister claimed the concept of Aadhaar was mooted in 1998 by the then home minister LK Advani, who spoke about a universally used national identity card.

As Modi sought to shear the previous Congress government of the credit for Aadhaar, Chowdhury burst into a guffaw, drawing disapproval of chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

“If you have some problem, go to a doctor, please,” an irritated Naidu told Chowdhury.

Smiling broadly, Modi requested the speaker, Naidu, not to restrain the Congress MP. “It is for the first time after the Ramayana serial that we are having the good fortune of hearing such laughter today,” Modi said without elaborating, but apparently hinting at a negative character in the serial.