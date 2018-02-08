The Asian Age | News

Rajya Sabha rejects Women’s Bill amendments

SP member Naresh Agarwal said that there should not be a voting as the Upper House had passed the Bill.

Parliament (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday rejected three amendments seeking inclusion of a passage on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament. However, the government told the Upper House that it was ready for a discussion on it. 

The amendment was negated by a division with 57 members in favour and 86 against. SP member Naresh Agarwal said that there should not be a voting as the Upper House had passed the Bill. SP and JD(U) had been opposing the bill, which got lapsed when the last Lok Sabha's term got over. 

