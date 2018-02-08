The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi tears into Congress legacy, says it back-stabbed Patel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 6:42 am IST

The President’s address, Mr Modi said, does not belong to one party but underlines the government’s direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Setting the mood for the 2019 general election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress by raking up past sins, listing economic woes his government has inherited from the UPA and accused the main Opposition party of being corrupt, anti-dalit and anti-Hindu.

Delving deep into history, Mr Modi, in his hard-hitting speeches in both Houses, also accused the Congress of backstabbing leaders like Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and Sardar Patel and said that Partition and a part of Kashmir being under Pakistan’s control were both results of the Congress’ wrong policies that the country is still paying for.

“If Sardar Patel had been the country’s first Prime Minister, then a part of Jammu & Kashmir would not be in Pakistan’s control,” he said, claiming that most units of the Congress had backed Patel over Jawaharlal Nehru, who eventually became Prime Minister.

In his nearly one-and-a-half hour speech in Lok Sabha, Mr Modi called NPAs the UPA government’s “sin” and gave figures for the “first time”, adding that had he spoken earlier, it would have seriously harmed the economy.

In the Rajya Sabha, Mr Modi was at his sarcastic best when he said that the term “Congress Mukt Bharat” was not coined by the BJP but by Mahatma Gandhi and the ruling party was just following him. The Prime Minister said the Congress was not interested in a “New India” as envisioned by Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi but an “old India” marked by Emergency, scams and the Bhopal gas tragedy.

“Swami Vivekananda had envisioned a new India. Mahatma Gandhi wanted a young India… but they (Congress) don’t want a New India (government’s vision for 2022)... they say we want Gandhi’s India, but he (Gandhi) had also asked for a Congress Mukt Bharat and asked for its disbandment after Independence as there was no need for it... We (BJP) are only following his vision,” said Mr Modi, with Treasury benches members seen thumping desks. Mr Modi spoke for more than an hour in the House.

His entire 90-minute speech in the Lok Sabha, however, was drowned out by loud slogan-shouting by Opposition parties, chiefly the Congress and Left. Interestingly, the CPI(M) which is in throes of a debate on whether or not to align with the Congress, collaborated with it on the floor of the House. CPI(M) MPs Mohd Salim and A. Sampath carried placards on the Rafael deal being circulated by the Congress.

As Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, UPA chairperson and Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi was seen chanting a slogan in Malayalam which Mr Sampath had begun. Translated, it means, “Kya hua… kya kua (What happened, what happened)”.

Other leaders in the Well shouted “Jhoota bhashan band karo (stop the false speech)”.  

Members of the Trinamul Congress staged a walkout from both the Houses terming the Prime Minister’s speech a “political speech”.

However, an unfazed Prime Minister went on with his speech and even made a placatory gesture towards ally TDP which is on the warpath, saying that Andhra Pradesh was suffering due to the “hasty decision” of the erstwhile UPA government to bifurcate the state in 2014 for “political benefits”.

Incidentally, TDP members were present in the Well throughout the day demanding the government fulfil promises made to them during bifurcation. In Rajya Sabha, in fact, TDP leader C.M. Ramesh was marshalled out because he refused to tone down his protest.

Mr Modi continued, undeterred.

The President’s address, Mr Modi said, does not belong to one party but underlines the government’s direction. And, in a dig, asked Opposition leaders to read it or “seek others’ help if they cannot understand its language”.

“When the corrupt and middlemen are out of work, obviously the Congress will be unhappy... Nobody is going to be spared. Those who have robbed the country will have to return their loot to the common man,” he said amid thumping of desks by Treasury benches and loud sloganeering by Congress members in the Well.

In the Upper House, Mr Modi recalled the words of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi after Indira Gandhi’s assassination, and said the party wanted an India in which thousands of innocent Sikhs were done to death.

“‘When a big tree falls’... You remember these lines. Is this the India the Congress wants,” he asked.

Taking on the Congress for its oft repeated criticism of the Modi government being just a “name changer” of UPA’s earlier schemes, Mr Modi said his government was, in fact, “aim chaser” and has ushered in a paradigm shift in the working of the system.

He asked the Opposition party that while criticising him and his government, it should not criticise the nation. He accused the Opposition party of being “cut off” from the ground realities and said the Congress has still not accepted that people like him (from a humble background) can also become Prime Minister.

Mr Modi said Congress was in the habit of hearing praises when it was in power and still wants to take credit for work being done by the NDA government. He said the Opposition party must be given credit for its negative publicity of the GST, for not implementing food security, for the closure of fertiliser factories, for not letting the bill for an OBC Commission passed and for stalling the bill against triple talaq.

“Congress is vociferously batting for change in triple talaq law. If you feel so strongly about bringing changes to the triple talaq bill, then you should have brought the law yourself when you were in power for so many years. What stopped you,” asked Mr Modi as he sought the Opposition’s cooperation in passing the legislation, which is yet to be cleared in the Rajya Sabha.

Apparently asking the Opposition not to communalise the issue, the Prime Minister was heard saying, “If a Hindu commits bigamy and goes to jail, who will take care of his parents… Did you ever think about this?”

Opposition parties, including the Congress, want amendment in the bill. They are against the criminalisation provision for husbands committing instant triple talaq, which has been declared void and illegal by the Supreme Court.

Mr Modi later tweeted the video clipping of his speech where he mentioned the OBC commission and triple talaq bill and wrote, “Our fight for justice for the OBC communities and Muslim women will continue.”

Responding to criticism over his Davos visit, Mr Modi said, “I also went to Davos, you also went to Davos. But the difference is — you went with a letter to save someone”.

He raised the issue of holding simultaneous polls. Saying that thousands of crores, time and energy goes into holding elections, he asked whether a country like India can afford it. Seeking the Opposition’s cooperation in working out a solution in this regard, Mr Modi later tweeted: “It is time for a constructive debate on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in various states.”

Talking about the Congress’ claim that it had brought Aadhaar, he said, “Let me remind them about a debate in the Rajya Sabha in 1998 and what L.K. Advani Ji said. It is in his speech that you will find the genesis of Aadhaar.” Congress members strongly reacted to Mr Modi’s claim.

Tags: narendra modi, sardar patel, jawaharlal nehru
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham