The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

India, Politics

To fight corruption, UP must remove corrupt govt: Modi hits out at SP

ANI
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 3:46 pm IST

The PM said that the politically crucial state can become India's 'Uttam Pradesh' if people will choose the right government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ghaziabad: Taking a dig at the opposition for criticising government's demonetisation move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people have problem with his fight against black money and corruption.

"Some people are in a problem because of my fight against black money and corruption, even after so many days they still talk about it," said the Prime Minister while addressing a rally in Ghaziabad.

The Prime Minister further said that corruption has eaten the country like termites.

"I can't fight against the corruption in Uttar Pradesh while sitting in Delhi. In order to fight against corruption, Uttar Pradesh must remove the corrupt government," he added.

Launching a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party, the Prime Minister further said the Uttar Pradesh ruling party has been sheltering criminals in the state, adding that the politically crucial state can become India's 'Uttam Pradesh' if people will choose the right government.

"Samajwadi Party has been sheltering criminals and goons. Today, in Uttar Pradesh, after the sun sets a woman cannot step outside confidently on the streets as they are not safe in the state," the Prime Minister said while addressing rally in Ghaziabad.

He further said that rapes and murders are unaccounted for in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party is neither worried, nor does it consider it their responsibility.

"The Samajwadi Party, which has been in power for last five years, it is their duty to answer the people of Uttar Pradesh about the work they have done," Prime Minister Modi added.

He further took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said: "When Akhilesh Yadav became Chief Minister, we thought there would be development in the state since he is young and highly educated, but he destroyed the state in five years."

Asserting that the upcoming state assembly election is to bring development in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi stated that if one's intentions are clear, it is not difficult to bring law and order in the state.

"If Bharatiya Janata Party assumes power in Uttar Pradesh we will scrutinise the scams in employment sector and will give jobs to unemployed people," he added.

Tags: narendra modi, corruption, black money, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor reveals first glimpse of daughter Misha

2

This Hanuman sticker in Bengaluru has left everyone guessing

3

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane comes in for Karun Nair

4

Sausage dogs fooling around with lion goes viral

5

Manisha Koirala to play Nargis in Ranbir starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham