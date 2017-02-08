Spread the word, PM is messiah of poor: BJP to MPs

PM Modi was also present during the meeting.

New Delhi: The BJP has asked its Members of Parliament to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s “pro-poor” policies and project the Prime Minister as a “messiah of the poor”.

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu asked MPs to take to the government’s achievements, and its vision as enunciated in President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to Parliament, to the common man. Mr Modi was also present during the meeting.

Mr Naidu underlined that the Budget and the government’s overall policy has been driven by its concerns for the poor and weaker sections of society, and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the messiah of the poor. You should take this message to every household.”

After the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the functioning of Parliament as both House functioned on Monday, with the Lok Sabha devoting over nine hours to the debate on the President’s Address.

At the meeting, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley explained the government’s exercise, which has been ongoing for the last 45 days, to push for digital payment.

He said that over 6.5 lakh people, including traders, have been awarded by the government in a lucky draw for those using the digital mode of payments. Over 10 lakh people have visited these “digi-dhan melas”, he said.

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs, S.S. Ahluwalia, informed the meeting about his visit to Padma Shri awardee Karimul Haque, a tea garden worker from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, who has been running a free ambulance service on a two-wheeler for the past twenty years for local residents.