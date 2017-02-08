The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Spread the word, PM is messiah of poor: BJP to MPs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 5:02 am IST

PM Modi was also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP has asked its Members of Parliament to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s “pro-poor” policies and project the Prime Minister as a “messiah of the poor”.

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu asked MPs to take to the government’s achievements, and its vision as enunciated in President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to Parliament, to the common man. Mr Modi was also present during the meeting.

Mr Naidu underlined that the Budget and the government’s overall policy has been driven by its concerns for the poor and weaker sections of society, and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the messiah of the poor. You should take this message to every household.”

After the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the functioning of Parliament as both House functioned on Monday, with the Lok Sabha devoting over nine hours to the debate on the President’s Address.

At the meeting, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley explained the government’s exercise, which has been ongoing for the last 45 days, to push for digital payment.

He said that over 6.5 lakh people, including traders, have been awarded by the government in a lucky draw for those using the digital mode of payments. Over 10 lakh people have visited these “digi-dhan melas”, he said. 

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs, S.S. Ahluwalia, informed the meeting about his visit to Padma Shri awardee Karimul Haque, a tea garden worker from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, who has been running a free ambulance service on a two-wheeler for the past twenty years for local residents.

Tags: narendra modi, venkaiah naidu, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Ignore everything, be humble': Kareena's advice to son Taimur

2

Mumbai: Designer creates collection using prints of old, new currency

3

News anchor decoding emoji code language is hilarious

4

Video | Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

5

It's a wrap! Team Tubelight wraps up shoot

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham