Nagaland Chief Minister given three days to resign

Guwahati: The apex body of Naga tribes gave a three-day ultimate for chief minister T.R. Zeliang to step down, and threatened to intensify protests over the state government’s move to give 33% reservation to women in municipal elections if he did not yield. No government office in Nagland was allowed to function on Tuesday. Tribal bodies also did not allow government vehicles to ply.

Hoho, which is an umbrella body of all 16 Naga civil society groups, also announced to boycott a meeting called by the CM in Kohima on Wednesday, in a setback to his efforts to fight back mounting pressure to quit. Mr Zeliang had called the meeting of all tribal bodies to find solutions to resolve the current impasse.

Two people were killed in police firing in the state’s Dimapur a week ago — one more person succumbed to injuries later — during protests against 33% seats reserved for women in the state’s urban local bodies.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters went on the rampage and torched government property in Kohima, which led to the Army being called out and paramilitary forces being stationed to protect vital installations.

Protesters want a rollback of the reservation as they believe the move is against their tradition and violates the right granted to Naga tribals as per the Constitution’s article 371(A).

Mr Zeliang’s efforts, which included declaring the elections null and void” and asking the Prime Minister to immediately pass an Ordinance and later amend Part IX-A of the Constitution to exempt Nagaland from holding municipal polls, have failed to convince the agitating tribal groups.

In fact, Mr Zeliang’s remark has invited angry reaction from the tribal groups, which are adamant on his resignation.

The tribal bodies are firm in their opinion that holding elections to the urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women would infringe upon Naga traditions.

Though the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) has clarified on many occasions that it not against giving reservation to women, but is opposing the way in which the reservation is sought to be imposed upon it.

The chief minister has invited representatives from all tribal groups to the meeting to be held on Wednesday. These include Naga Hoho, Eastern Naga People’s Organisation, Angami People’s Organisation, Ao Senden, Chakhesang Public Organisation and Nagaland Gaonburra Association.

The problem for Mr Zeliang complicated after Naga Hoho, the apex traditional tribal body of the state, joined the NTAC, and asked the chief minister and his entire cabinet to gracefully resign.

Naga Hoho has tremendous command over the Naga civil society. It would be difficult for Mr Zeliang to run the administration by antagonising the civil society. Even most legislators are opposed to the idea of going against the wish of the their respective civil society groups.