The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, Politics

Modi's jibe result of 'frustration', says Bhagwant Mann

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 10:42 am IST

He added that after clinching power in Punjab, the AAP will spread its wings to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and AAP member Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and AAP member Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a dig at him, saying the latter has "lowered" the dignity of Parliament and the post he was holding.

Mann attributed Modi's jibe at him to the Prime Minister's "frustration", which he said has roots in the BJP's "impending drubbing" in Punjab assembly polls held on February 4.

"The dignity of the Prime Minister's post and Parliament has been lowered today. He repeatedly named a private company, he spoke out of frustration. He made personal remarks against me," a sulking Mann said on a video posted on Twitter handle of AAP's Punjab unit.

Replying to a debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, the Prime Minister referred to an ancient philosophy which he said suggested people to drink ghee and quipped, "Drinking ghee was the tradition that time, if Bhagwant Mann had been there he might have suggested 'something else' to drink."

A livid Mann said, "He (Modi) used to speak about Rahul Gandhi earlier. But now he has shifted (to me) because he is aware that BJP is losing in Punjab. Losing Punjab means Gateway of India."

Mann alleged that the Prime Minister was "not even alert to the situation" when he made the "ghee remark" in Lok Sabha and spoke as if he was addressing "some poll rally" in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that after clinching power in Punjab, the AAP will spread its wings to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and "across entire India."

Tags: aam aadmi party, parliament, president's address, bhagwant mann
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt's fomer heroine Manisha to play his mother in Ranbir-Hirani biopic

2

'Ignore everything, be humble': Kareena's advice to son Taimur

3

Mumbai: Designer creates collection using prints of old, new currency

4

News anchor decoding emoji code language is hilarious

5

Video | Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham