2019 Lok Sabha polls will see SP-Cong alliance: Gulam Nabi Azad

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 9:36 am IST

Former Union minister Gulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: File)
Mathura: The Samjawadi Party-Congress alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will continue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well, former Union minister Gulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday.

"The alliance was made in order to prevent communal forces from coming to power," he said, adding that the partnership would also work in the next Lok Sabha election.

The senior Congress leader said BSP supremo Mayawati has been reduced to a "spent force" in the state, given the "thin crowd in her rallies".

"He never made any objectionable remark against Muslims," he said.

The AICC General Secretary said the Centre's demonetisation policy was the result of the "dictatorial attitude" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Demonetisation has adversely affected farmers. Around 120 people have died while standing in serpentine queues outside banks to withdraw their hard earned money," he alleged.

He also hit out at the Prime Minister for "faltering on his promise" to provide jobs to the youth.

The first phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will begin on February 11.

Tags: up elections, samajwadi party, alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

