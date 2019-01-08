The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Tejashwi, Kushwaha slam Nitish Kumar for using foul language

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 9:15 am IST

Kumar had mocked and it was picking up people from the roadside (sadak par se logon ko utha ke shaamil kar lete hain).

The meeting was attended, among others, by AICC in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha, former Chief Minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi and Arjun Rai of the LJD founded by Sharad Yadav besides these two leaders. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The meeting was attended, among others, by AICC in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha, former Chief Minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi and Arjun Rai of the LJD founded by Sharad Yadav besides these two leaders. (Photo: PTI | File)

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday came up with a fresh allegation of use of foul language by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

After a meeting of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) leaders at Yadav's residence, the two leaders alleged that Mukesh Sahni, who floated his political outfit VIP two months ago and joined the Grand Alliance last month, was called sadak chhap (roadside) by the chief minister.

The meeting was attended, among others, by AICC in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha, former Chief Minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi and Arjun Rai of the LJD founded by Sharad Yadav besides these two leaders.

The former Deputy CM and the ex-Union minister told reporters that Kumar had made the remark at his Lok Samvad programme earlier in the day.

The chief minister, who also heads the JD(U) and is an alliance partner of the BJP, had mocked at the grand alliance saying it was picking up people from the roadside (sadak par se logon ko utha ke shaamil kar lete hain).

Kushwaha and Yadav alleged that the remark was aimed at Sahni, a Bollywood set designer-turned-politician and was tantamount to insulting Nishad community.

Kumar had first called me neech (lowly). Now he is calling our alliance partner ''sadak chhap''. He must apologize. We strongly protest," said Kushwaha as Yadav nodded in approval.

The RLSP chief was referring to a controversy that had erupted while he was in the NDA fold and Kumar, while being asked by a journalist about the problems being faced in reaching a seat-sharing arrangement with Kushwaha, had remarked bahas ka star neeche mat giraiye (do not lower the level of discourse).

Kushwaha had alleged that this was tantamount to him being called lowly even as his party took out demonstrations in protest against the alleged "insult" of their leader at the hands of the chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said, "by insulting our alliance partner, the chief minister has berated all of us. If he thinks we are roadside, he should remember that once he won power with our support".

Yadav was referring to the 2015 Assembly polls, which Kumar had fought in alliance with the RJD and the Congress.

Asked about the agenda of the grand alliance meeting that took place at his residence, the RJD heir apparent said the only agenda was how to win 40 of 40 seats. All grand alliance partners had a feast of rice and fish hosted by Sahni earlier in the day.

Kushwaha said there are no hiccups in arriving at a seat-sharing formula. But we have made it clear before that finalization will take place only after the inauspicious month of Kharmas ends on January 14.

Asked about absence of Left Front with which the grand alliance is planning to reach an electoral understanding, Yadav quipped this is not the last meeting. After Nitish Kumar turned his back on us, only RJD and Congress were left behind. Then came Jitan Ram Manjhi, followed by others like Sharad Yadav, Kushwaha and Mukesh Sahni.

Tags: tejashwi yadav, upendra kushwaha, grand alliance, congress, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

2

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

3

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

4

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

5

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham