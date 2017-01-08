The Asian Age | News

Seven days on, Samajwadi stalemate continues

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 3:03 am IST

Mulayam faction says matter will be solved, Akhilesh defiant.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
 Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: The skies over the Samajwadi Party remained overcast with dark clouds for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday.

The crisis in the party intensified on January 1 when UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was named as the national president at an “emergency convention”, deposing his father Mulayam Singh from the post.

The Akhilesh faction did not hold any negotiations with the Mulayam faction but senior leaders, including Mohd. Azam Khan and sacked ministers Shivpal Yadav, Ambica Chaudhary and Om Prakash Singh, held several rounds of parleys with Mulayam Singh Yadav but could not resolve the crisis.

Ambica Chaudhary told reporters that “matter will be resolved soon” but did not say how.

Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, remained firm on his decision to continue as the national president. He held meetings with his confidant and senior minister Rajendra Chaudhary and senior officials but did not meet his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“The party stands behind Akhilesh Yadav and there will be no compromise on this issue. Mulayam Singh Yadav is our mentor and patron and will always remain so,” said Anurag Bhadauria, a spokesman of the Akhilesh faction.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is expected to leave for Delhi on Sunday and will meet the Election Commission officials on January 9, the deadline that has been given by the EC to both the factions to submit documents supporting their claims. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav will also be meeting the EC on Monday.

