The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 04:28 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Narendra Modi pulls up secys for lack of ideas

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 2:37 am IST

The Prime Minister, sources said, gave an earful to the panel and asked them to come prepared the next time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his disappointment over suggestions made by group of secretaries to reduce the subsidy on urea at a meeting on Saturday.

Mr Modi also pointed out lack of coordination among the group of secretaries, which was formed last year to suggest innovative ideas in various fields of governance.

The PM is learnt to have pulled up the secretaries for failing to thrash out a plan pertaining to the agriculture sector. The secretaries also reportedly came to the meeting without any preparation.

Sources, privy to the development, told The Asian Age that Mr Modi is learnt to have asked the panel to come up with ‘out of the box’ ideas.

“Everyone knows that the dependence on urea needs to be reduced and, therefore, subsidy needs to be cut down on it, therefore what is new in it,” Mr Modi reportedly told the panel, asking it to come up with a solution to the problem.

Mr Modi, sources said, asked the panel if their idea would get the nod could be later implemented as policy measures in future.

He asked agriculture secretary S.K. Pattanayak,  who heads the group of secretaries, to form sub-groups on various sectors such as animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy farming, to thrash out a comprehensive plan.

Sources said that Mr Modi was also not satisfied when he learnt the panel on agriculture reportedly failed to implement measures suggested by the group on science and technology.

Mr Modi, sources said, gave an earful to the panel and asked them to come prepared the next time.

Mr Modi is learnt to have told the group that the basic idea behind forming the eight groups of secretaries on various sectors was to improve governance.

Mr Modi also sought ideas to improve dairy production.

Tags: narendra modi, technology, science
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kite 2017: Festival to see remote-controlled kites in Hyderabad

2

In Beijing, environmental police to tackle pollution in 2017

3

Kylie smooches her beau Tyga while flaunting her booty

4

This smart cane will alert your family if you fall

5

The strongest, lightest material has been developed at MIT

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham