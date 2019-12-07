Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

'Extremely sad', case will be fast tracked: Adityanath on Unnao rape victim's death

PTI/ANI
On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the death of Unnao gangrape victim "extremely sad" and conveyed his condolences to the aggrieved family.

The Chief Minister in a press note said that all the accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.

"All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given," he said in a statement issued here.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Condemning the death of Unnao rape victim, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP Deputy Chief Minister said: “This is an extremely unfortunate incident, I can't even imagine what the family of the victim is going through. I assure them that we will not spare the culprits, will get them punished at the earliest.”

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

Talking on reports about 86 rapes in last 11 months in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “These cases should not be politicised. We will not spare the culprits, however powerful they may be. We will take strictest action.”

“It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis,” Pathak added.

After the death of death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, Oppositions left no stones unturned to take a dig at the BJP-led government in the state.

Taking it to Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the actions being taken by it to stop the atrocities on women in the state.

"Keeping in mind the previous incident of Unnao, why did the government not provide immediate protection to the victim? What action was taken against the officer who refused to register her FIR? What is the government doing to stop the atrocities on women happening daily in Uttar Pradesh?" she added.

Gandhi also shared a picture with a quote--'Save me, I want to stay alive, Unnao rape victim tells doctors in Delhi."

"I pray to God to give courage to the family of Unnao rape victim in this hour of grief. It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we all are guilty but this also shows the hollow law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka wrote in another tweet.

In a veiled attack to the ruling party in the state, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav demanded the resignation of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Home Secretary and DGP. He said, “This is an extremely condemnable incident. This is a black day. It is not the first such incident under this BJP government. The chief minister had said in this very assembly, 'apradhiyon ko thok diya jayega', they could not save the life of a daughter. Till the day Chief Minister and state Home Secretary DGP don't resign, justice will not be done.”

He also said that tomorrow a “shokh sabha” (prayers) will be conducted in all districts of the state over Unnao rape case.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March.

