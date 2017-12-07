Gujarat polls: Modi to conclude campaign by addressing SC, ST members of BJP

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases – on December 9 and 14 – and votes will be counted on December 18.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) members of the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat on Thursday and listen to their concerns on cyclone Ockhi.

The high-octane campaign for the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat, Modi's home state, is scheduled to come to an end on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will connect with the party workers on their mobile phones through the "audio bridge" technology and directly interact with the divisional heads of the party's SC and ST units in the state.

About 10,000 workers of the party would directly attend Modi's call, the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Diwali, Modi had extended his greetings to around 23,000 BJP workers in Gujarat through tele-conferencing.

He had also spoken to around 2,000 party workers in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, using the same technology.

On Wednesday, Modi addressed three rallies in Gujarat – in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. On Thursday, he will also address a rally in Surat, which was postponed from Wednesday due to cyclone Ockhi. The Surat rally will conclude his campaigning in Gujarat.

