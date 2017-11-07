Modi meets ailing Karunanidhi, says no politics discussed

Prime Minister during his visit, also met Dayalu Ammal, the ailing wife of the DMK chief.

Modi being welcomed by M. K. Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi on his arrival to visit M. Karunanidhi, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI )

Chennai: Marking a healthy change in Tamil Nadu politics, which is beset with personal rivalry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met ailing DMK chief M. Karunanidhi, a staunch ally of the Congress, at his Gopalapuram residence here to enquire about his health.

The meeting, termed a “courtesy call”, is bound to set off intense political speculation about the parties coming together as both sides displayed great warmth during the 20 minutes that Mr Modi spent with Mr Karunanidhi.

However, in an attempt to clarify that the meeting has nothing to do with politics, the DMK announced that its cadre should wear black bands on Wednesday as planned earlier to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation, a pet policy of Mr Modi.

Prime Minister during his visit, also met Dayalu Ammal, the ailing wife of the DMK chief.