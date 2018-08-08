The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi mourns Karunanidhi's death; will be in Chennai tomorrow

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 8:59 pm IST

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will leave for Chennai in the morning and return by evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described DMK president M Karunanidhi as a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress and will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described DMK president M Karunanidhi as a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress and will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described DMK president M Karunanidhi as a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress and will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect.

Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm at the age of 94 after prolonged illness. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the DMK leader was one of the leading and longstanding politicians of our country who left a mark of his own during his long public life of about 80 years including 56 years as member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will leave for Chennai in the morning and return by evening.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet slated for 1 pm is likely to be postponed. There is no word so far whether it will be held in the evening or on Thursday. Usually, on the demise of a big leader, the Union Cabinet passes a resolution condoling the death.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu's voice was effectively heard," Modi said in his tweets.

He said that he had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi on several occasions and his understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out.

He was firmly committed to democratic ideals and his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered, Modi said. "We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised," he said.

"My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

The Vice President said Karunanidhi was a multifaceted personality and a gritty fighter and had overcome several challenges during his long stint in public life.

"Being a member of the state Legislative Assembly 13 times since 1957 from seven different constituencies and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five times speaks for his deep connect with and influence over the people of the state," Naidu said in his message.

Tags: narendra modi, m karunanidhi, m venkaiah naidu, dmk president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

2

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

3

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

4

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

5

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham