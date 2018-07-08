Centre should approach court over confusion on Services: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal on Friday had sought time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to urge him to follow the top court's orders.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today made it very clear that the Supreme Court's order states that AAP government has the power to transfer or post bureaucrats and if the central government, represented by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has any doubts, they should approach the top court.

According to the news agency IANS, on being asked if Kejriwal would approach the court, he said, "Lt Governor and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are the ones having confusion and they should approach the Court. We do not have any confusion".

"Lt Governor and the MHA are the ones who are interpretings the Supreme court's order in a "strange way", he said.

Delhi Chief Minister said, "They are saying they are ready for the files and concurrence part of the order, but will not accept the Services order. This is not done, either apply for the order fully or not at all. You can not accept the order as per your wish."

Kejriwal also said that "on one hand, the MHA is saying they are not interfering in the works of the Lt Governor, but they themselves in a statement released on Friday said they have asked the Lt Governor to wait for the Supreme Court's order on Services."

Kejriwal cleared by stating that the court has said that apart from three matters (police, land and public order), all the powers will be with the Delhi government, including the Services. The judgment is a law now, and they are not following it. It is contempt of the court.

Kejriwal on Friday had sought time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to urge him to follow the top court's orders.