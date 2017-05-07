The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:46 PM IST

India, Politics

Kejriwal should quit as Delhi CM on moral grounds: BJP

PTI
Published : May 7, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 4:18 pm IST

Manoj Tiwari said Kejriwal should step down if he has any morality left with him.

Tiwari said he would meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal later in the day and urge for his intervention in the matter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  Tiwari said he would meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal later in the day and urge for his intervention in the matter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of BJP today demanded resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been accused by AAP MLA and sacked minister Kapil Mishra of taking Rs 2 crore illegal cash, on moral grounds.

Manoj Tiwari, the city unit chief of the BJP, said Kejriwal should step down if he has any morality left with him, within hours of Mishra's stunning charges of corruption against Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Tiwari said he would meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal later in the day and urge for his intervention in the matter.

"In case Kejriwal doesn't resign, the Lt Governor should examine the possibility of recommending 'dismissal' of the AAP-led Delhi government to the President," Tiwari said in a press conference.

"Kejriwal should resign if he has any morality left with him because Kapil Mishra, who was a minister in the government has accused him of corruption. I am going to meet the Lt Governor in this regard," he added.

Although Mishra made up his mind to become a witness of  'AAP government's corruption' a little late, but he must be congratulated for his decision, Tiwari said.

"He was sacked after he raised the matter of Rs 2 crore being given to Kejriwal by Jain. He has also told the Lt Governor about this," the Delhi BJP chief said.

A day after being dropped as a minister, Mishra today alleged that he saw Jain handing over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal at his official residence.

He also alleged that Jain had told him about a 'land deal' of Kejriwal's relative, worth 'Rs 50 crore', that he had 'settled', claiming that when the matter was brought to the knowledge of the Chief Minister he had termed it as a 'lie'.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, aap, bjp, manoj tiwari, satyendar jain
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Beat the summer heat, relish your tastebuds with 'Yogi Mango'

2

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

3

Here's why you should change your password immediately

4

Woman flies over 4800 km in wrong direction on US airline flight

5

Katrina's modelling ambitions very much on display in this throwback picture

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham